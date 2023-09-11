2 South Carolina Destinations Among The Best Coastal Towns In America

With thousands of miles of shoreline around the country, there are countless beautiful seaside towns waiting to welcome visitors on an idyllic trip to take in scenic views of oceans and lakes and experience a quiet getaway from everyday life. EnjoyTravel.com compiled a list of the 50 best coastal towns in the United States, and two in South Carolina made the cut.

Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island, both mainstays of South Carolina beach getaways, are among the best coastal towns in the entire country, coming in at No. 15 and No. 50, respectively. Here's what the site had to say:

Folly Beach

"This shimmering island beach town is just a hop away from Charleston and makes for a perfect coastal getaway. Peppered through, you'll find countless colonial homes, sky high palms and a food and nightlife scene that's hard to top. Then, there's the shores. From the stunningly clear night sky that lights up the Milky Way blankets the ocean to the soft sand and blue waters, the beaches are in a league of their own. And be sure to keep an eye out for the water's most popular residents, dolphins."

Sullivan's Island

"Civil War history, towering lighthouses, gorgeous sunset piers, loads of local lore and a serious eating scene are just a few things you'll find in Sullivan's Island. This buzzing little sea town is home to an enticing variety of history, natural beauty and loads of entertainment. Nestled at the mouth of the Charleston Harbor, there's also a whole host of outdoor activities at your disposal, from surf fishing to kayaking and beyond."

These are the 10 best coastal towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Nantucket, Massachusetts Narragansett, Rhode Island Cape May, New Jersey Santa Barbara, California Key West, Florida Kennebunkport, Maine Cannon Beach, Oregon Jekyll Island, Georgia Long Beach, Washington

Check out the full list at enjoytravel.com to read up on the best coastal towns in the country.