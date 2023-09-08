A popular South Carolina town was recognized as being one of best places around the globe to travel this September, giving travelers the chance to enjoy a final summer getaway before fall fully sets in at the end of the month

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 11 destinations around the U.S. and even a few overseas that would serve as the perfect setting for a trip during September 2023, from the vineyards of Napa Valley in California and idyllic coastal towns on the East Coast to the crystal-clear waters of Fiji.

According to the site, Greenville is one of the best places in the world to travel in September 2023, with the last touches of summer falling over the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains offering a beautiful backdrop to the walkable city and surrounding nature as well as its booming restaurant industry that any foodie would enjoy.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains about halfway between Charlotte and Atlanta, Greenville is quickly earning a reputation as a culinary destination. The southern city highlights its dining culture with an annual charity event, Euphoria, set for September 14 to 17 this year, and more than 200 chefs, musicians, and beverage professionals will participate. Explore the city and its surrounding areas, where you'll find hiking trails and more than 50 waterfalls, starting with one right in the middle of Greenville at Falls Park on the Reedy. Stroll through the walkable town, following a self-guided tour, or just brows shops and dining spots. The plush new Grand Bohemian Lodge is located in Falls Park, with pet-friendly accommodations."

Check out the full report at travelandleisure.com to read up on the other destinations around the world worth visiting this month.