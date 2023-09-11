$9.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee: See If You Won

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million or more, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Tennessee, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Saturday's (September 9) Lotto America drawing to score the nearly $10 million jackpot.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, a Lotto America ticket sold at the Walmart Supercenter on Gallatin Pike in Madison was the lucky winner that scored the $9.71 million jackpot during Saturday night's drawing after matching all six numbers. The massive prize has a cash value of $4.69 million. The ticket, per the Powerball Lotto America website, was the only winning ticket of the night.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 5 - 15 - 21 - 22 - 33

Star Ball: 5

All Star Bonus Multiplier: 2x