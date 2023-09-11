$9.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee: See If You Won

By Sarah Tate

September 11, 2023

Photo: Khosrork/iStock/Getty Images

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million or more, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Tennessee, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Saturday's (September 9) Lotto America drawing to score the nearly $10 million jackpot.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, a Lotto America ticket sold at the Walmart Supercenter on Gallatin Pike in Madison was the lucky winner that scored the $9.71 million jackpot during Saturday night's drawing after matching all six numbers. The massive prize has a cash value of $4.69 million. The ticket, per the Powerball Lotto America website, was the only winning ticket of the night.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 5 - 15 - 21 - 22 - 33

Star Ball: 5

All Star Bonus Multiplier: 2x

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.