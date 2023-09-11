WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Exits First Regular Season Game With Jets Early

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have suffered an injury during his first drive of the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers, 39, was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. The four-time NFL MVP was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room.

Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status is "questionable."

In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle."

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.