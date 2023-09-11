Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status Determined

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 1 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Rodgers, 39, was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April. Rodgers was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

The four-time NFL MVP was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room. Rodgers was wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over."

Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status is "questionable."