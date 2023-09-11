Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status Determined

By Jason Hall

September 12, 2023

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 1 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Rodgers, 39, was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April. Rodgers was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

The four-time NFL MVP was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room. Rodgers was wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over."

Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status is "questionable."

In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.

Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.