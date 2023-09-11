Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 1 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Rodgers, 39, was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April. Rodgers was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.
The four-time NFL MVP was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room. Rodgers was wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over."
Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status is "questionable."
Aaron Rodgers officially ruled out— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).