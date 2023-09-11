Damar Hamlin's Status For Bills' 'Monday Night Football' Opener Determined

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly expected to be inactive for the team's Monday Night Football season opening matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a since-canceled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January, will reportedly be a healthy inactive in Week 1 due to "a numbers crunch in the defensive backfield," but "could be back on the playing field for Buffalo in the coming weeks," according to Garafolo.

Hamlin had previously made his official return to football practice during an OTA session on June 6 and participated in full pads during training camp. Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed that Hamlin was cleared to resume full activity in April.