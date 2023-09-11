Former NFL Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested On Serious Charges

By Jason Hall

September 11, 2023

Photo: Boone County Jail

Former NFL star Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport Monday (September 11) morning.

Jones, 39, was charged with intoxication and terroristic threatening, Boone County Jail Captain Kevin Klute confirmed to WCPO. The former NFL cornerback was detained just prior to takeoff of an outbound flight, according to CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner.

Airport police received a report of an "unruly passenger" at around 6:00 a.m. local time. Jones was released from jail Monday morning and spoke to local Cincinnati reporters outside the facility and claimed the situation stemmed from requesting to move his seat on the plane due to an issue with a phone charger and vehemently denied he was intoxicated.

"Do I look intoxicated to you? I've only been locked up two hours." Jones said when asked about his charges.

Jones, who works as an NFL analyst for the Pat McAfee Show, said he was on a flight to New York for the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The former No. 6 overall pick had a documented history with arrests during his playing career and claimed he was unfairly charged in relation to the latest incident.

"It'd be different if I'm out causing trouble, doing something stupid, I'm on my s**t," Jones added. "I'm going to stand for what I stand for, which is respect, honesty and I'm walking my walk. I'm not kissing nobody a**, I'm not doing that. If I'm wrong, I'm gonna tell you I'm wrong. [It happened at] 6:30 in the morning and I bought two seats. I'm wrong for telling the flight attendant that the charger is not working for the seat cause I need my iPad to work when I get to New York?"

Jones shared a video of himself walking through CVG hours before his arrest on his X account.

Jones was placed on probation during the 2005 NFL Draft for a fight that took place during his collegiate career at West Virginia and later charged in a Las Vegas strip club shooting, as well as several other incidents.

Jones was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 6 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. The former West Virginia standout spent the 2009 season with the Winnipeg Blue bombers before eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and one season with the Denver Broncos (2018) before announcing his retirement in 2019.

