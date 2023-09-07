DeAndre Hopkins Reveals 4 Teams That Turned Him Down During Free Agency
By Jason Hall
September 7, 2023
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins claims four teams declined him after he reached out during his free agency in an interview published by GQ Magazine on Thursday (September 7).
“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me. Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. [New York] Giants didn’t want me. S**t. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran[cisco] 49ers ain’t want me," Hopkins said.
Hopkins, instead, signed with the Titans in July, nearly two full months after being released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, as initially reported by AtoZSports' Doug Kyed. The 31-year-old agreed to a "two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives," a source confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the time.
The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023
He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG
The former Clemson standout spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans after being selected No. 27 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Hopkins was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team All-Pro in 2015 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure in Houston, before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had previously reported that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were the expected favorites to sign Hopkins. Fowler, who appeared on First Take on May 29, described the two teams' pursuit of Hopkins as an "arms race," though acknowledged that neither franchise was "overly concerned" about landing the former All-Pro receiver, as it would be more of a luxury move than addressing a position need.
Hopkins was initially expected to prioritize playing with one of the league's best quarterbacks in either Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, rather than take the most money offered, in a scenario in which he signs with Buffalo or Kansas City.
Hopkins served a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season and recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns during nine games. The former Clemson standout recorded 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns during his first nine NFL seasons.