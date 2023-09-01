Joe Burrow Is Engaged, NFL Legend Says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is engaged to longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, according to former NFL cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones.

Jones, who spent the majority of his 14-year NFL with the Bengals, made the claim during a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, which he contributes to as an analyst.

“I think life is great for Burrow. Just got engaged, too," Jones said, which resulted in applause from host Pat McAfee and his co-hosts via the New York Post.

“If he [proposed] in the middle of training camp, this guy is able to handle a lot of different things,” McAfee said.

Burrow and Holzmacher appear to have been dating since his initial collegiate tenure at Ohio State and continued their relationship through his historic Heisman Trophy season with the undefeated national champion LSU Tigers and into his NFL career.