Joe Burrow Is Engaged, NFL Legend Says
By Jason Hall
September 1, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is engaged to longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, according to former NFL cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones.
Jones, who spent the majority of his 14-year NFL with the Bengals, made the claim during a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, which he contributes to as an analyst.
“I think life is great for Burrow. Just got engaged, too," Jones said, which resulted in applause from host Pat McAfee and his co-hosts via the New York Post.
“If he [proposed] in the middle of training camp, this guy is able to handle a lot of different things,” McAfee said.
Burrow and Holzmacher appear to have been dating since his initial collegiate tenure at Ohio State and continued their relationship through his historic Heisman Trophy season with the undefeated national champion LSU Tigers and into his NFL career.
“Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons,” Holzmacher wrote in an Instagram post shared after Burrow was selected by the Bengals at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. “I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”
Burrow participated in the Bengals' practice Wednesday (August 30) for the first time since experiencing a calf injury one month prior. The 26-year-old threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing and led the Bengals to a 12-4 record as a starter in 2022.