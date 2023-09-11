Popular Florida Restaurant Named The Best Place To Eat In The State

With a nation as huge as the United States, it's bound to attract travelers from across the world just for the food. Most major cities are known for either birthing their own style of cuisine, a specific dish, or just being a hub for all kinds of culinary delights and eateries. Some people travel to a city just to seek out one, specific restaurant.

For all the foodies out there, ShermansTravel revealed the top restaurant to dine at in every state. The website states, "We’ve rounded up the best restaurant in each state, from Delaware’s first Italian joint to a 50-year-old California restaurant that started the farm-to-table movement."

Joe's Stone Crab was named Florida's best place to eat! Here's why writers picked this famous spot:

"Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Of course, the mainstay is known for its stone crab, but diners can find other seafood-forward dishes like crab cakes, snapper po’ boys, soft shell crab sandwiches, and much more."