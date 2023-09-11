Popular Washington Restaurant Named The Best Place To Eat In The State

With a nation as huge as the United States, it's bound to attract travelers from across the world just for the food. Most major cities are known for either birthing their own style of cuisine, a specific dish, or just being a hub for all kinds of culinary delights and eateries. Some people travel to a city just to seek out one, specific restaurant.

For all the foodies out there, ShermansTravel revealed the top restaurant to dine at in every state. The website states, "We’ve rounded up the best restaurant in each state, from Delaware’s first Italian joint to a 50-year-old California restaurant that started the farm-to-table movement."

Spinasse was named Washington's best place to eat! Here's why writers picked this famous spot:

"Pasta lovers will feel right at home at Spinasse in Seattle, which has amassed a loyal following over the years. All pasta, including the cavatelli with braised short rib and hand-cut egg yolk pasta with cultured butter and sage, is made in-house. Don't miss the milk-braised pork with hazelnut-semolina gnocchi or the rabbit meatballs. The carefully curated Northern Italian wine list is another highlight."