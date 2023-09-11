Robert Saleh Reveals Aaron Rodgers' Feared Injury Diagnosis, 'Not Good'
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the team's 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday (September 11) night.
Rodgers, 39, will undergo an MRI to confirm his injury diagnosis. An Achilles injury would potentially end the quarterback's season.
Rodgers was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April. The four-time NFL MVP was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who Saleh confirmed will take over as the team's starting quarterback if necessary moving forward.
Rodgers was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room and seen wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over."
With an Achilles tear, Aaron Rodgers season would be over. The MRI will tell the full story. But there is not optimism. https://t.co/n6mRdJwq93— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2023
Damn. pic.twitter.com/oy14FoMJad— Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) September 12, 2023
Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status was "questionable" prior to officially being ruled out.
Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).