Robert Saleh Reveals Aaron Rodgers' Feared Injury Diagnosis, 'Not Good'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the team's 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday (September 11) night.

Rodgers, 39, will undergo an MRI to confirm his injury diagnosis. An Achilles injury would potentially end the quarterback's season.

Rodgers was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April. The four-time NFL MVP was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who Saleh confirmed will take over as the team's starting quarterback if necessary moving forward.

Rodgers was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room and seen wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over."