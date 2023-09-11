Wisconsin Grocery Store Named The Best In The Entire State

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves. From local markets to household names known across the country, there is an extensive set of options to choose from to pick up the ingredients for your next meal.

Daily Meal compiled a list of the best grocery store in each state — with results ranging from local markets and supermarkets to membership-only warehouse clubs and grocers — evaluating the options through criteria like stock, innovation, value and contribution to the community. Though some well-known national chains are included in the fray, and in fact are a popular stop in several states, they each only appear once on the list. Additionally, convenience stores, farmers markets and technology-based shops were not included in the evaluations.

According to the site, the best grocery store in Wisconsin is Woodman's Market, a produce stand-turned multi-state market offering low prices and deals.

Here's what the Daily Meal had to say:

"What started as a produce stand in Janesville, Wisconsin, has expanded to ... multiple stores in Illinois and Wisconsin. The employee-owned Woodman's Market sells groceries, including plenty of snacks we known and love, with a focus on savings and service. Customers can shop online, and there's also an app that's loaded with coupons and useful info."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see the best grocery store in each state.