Aaron Rodgers' Official Injury Diagnosis, Status Determined
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to an Achilles tear, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (September 12).
"An MRI confirmed the #Jets’ fears: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon Monday night, per sources," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reports that Rodgers, 39, was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and "it's not good," prior to undergoing an MRI Tuesday morning. Rodgers was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April.
The four-time NFL MVP was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who Saleh confirmed will take over as the team's starting quarterback if necessary moving forward.
Rodgers was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room and seen wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over." Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status was "questionable" prior to officially being ruled out.
In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).