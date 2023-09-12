Aaron Rodgers' Official Injury Diagnosis, Status Determined

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to an Achilles tear, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (September 12).

"An MRI confirmed the #Jets’ fears: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon Monday night, per sources," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reports that Rodgers, 39, was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and "it's not good," prior to undergoing an MRI Tuesday morning. Rodgers was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April.