Calvin Harris Secretly Gets Married In Quiet English Countryside Ceremony

Popular DJ and EDM producer Calvin Harris and Radio 1 host Vick Hope tied the knot on Saturday.

According to direct sources, the lowkey wedding took place in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony on the large estate grounds of Hulne Priory in the English countryside of Northumberland.

The majority of those in attendance were close friends and family, making for an intimidate event. Some notable faces include BBC radio DJs Scott Mills, Vernon Kay and Jordan North. Also present was AJ Odudu, the host of the British version of Big Brother.

The reception took place in a tent filled with well-designed, carefully placed flower arrangements and decorations to match the luxurious and sleek theme.

Reportedly, Nile Rodgers and his band, Chic, were hired to fly in from the U.S. to perform as the official wedding band. They played the tune "Good Times" alongside covers by crowd favorites including Beyonce, David Bowie, Madonna and Luther Vandross.

A personalized 10-minute fireworks show stunned the attendees at the end of the night.

Hope was first seen wearing her diamond engagement ring in May 2022 at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, which she attended with Harris.

The couple never revealed any information about their wedding date, choosing to ultimately keep the details private.