Demi Lovato Rocks Out With Reimagined Medley Of Her Biggest Hits
By Sarah Tate
September 13, 2023
After six years away from the stage, Demi Lovato made her long-awaited return to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (September 12), giving fans a taste of what they can expect on her upcoming album with a truly rocking performance.
Lovato is gearing up to release her album REVAMPED on Friday (September 15), a record full of some of her biggest pop hits reimagined with a more hardened rock edge, including "Heart Attack," "Confident," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry," the latter of which features legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Fortunately for fans, they got a peak of what's to come on the new album during her exciting performance.
Rather than choose just one song to showcase at the VMAs, Lovato rocked out with a medley of some of her biggest hits to promote REVAMPED, complete with a impressive light show as well as lots of fire, headbanging, leather and cool girl energy. She kicked off her set with "Heart Attack," belting out the decade-old track before moving into "Sorry Not Sorry," though this time without Slash. And what better to wrap up the summer season than with her new take on "Cool for the Summer."
Lovato recently celebrated her 31st birthday in the most hilarious way, poking fun at one of the biggest memes made at her expense. If you've been on social media at anytime in the last several years, you've likely seen the Poot Lovato meme, an unfortunate photo of the "Cool for the Summer" singer that was tweaked even more to make it ultra unflattering and labeled it as Lovato's twin sister during her first trip outside. While some celebrities might shy away from bad pics of themselves, Lovato has taken it in stride and even included Poot in her birthday celebrations.