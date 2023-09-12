Demi Lovato Rocks Out With Reimagined Medley Of Her Biggest Hits

After six years away from the stage, Demi Lovato made her long-awaited return to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (September 12), giving fans a taste of what they can expect on her upcoming album with a truly rocking performance.

Lovato is gearing up to release her album REVAMPED on Friday (September 15), a record full of some of her biggest pop hits reimagined with a more hardened rock edge, including "Heart Attack," "Confident," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry," the latter of which features legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Fortunately for fans, they got a peak of what's to come on the new album during her exciting performance.