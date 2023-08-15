Demi Lovato Teases Which Of Her Hits Will Be 'Revamped' On New Album

Demi Lovato is teasing the tracklist for her forthcoming album Revamped! On Tuesday, August 15th, the singer took to Instagram to share the first four tracks that will be included on the album which will reimagine her previous pop hits as rock songs. In the post, the song titles appear around a photo of Demi wearing a fashionable fur coat. So far, these are the songs we know will be featured on the album:

"Heart Attack" "Confident" "Sorry Not Sorry" ft. Slash of Guns n Roses "Cool for the Summer"

"Confident" is the first track on the album that fans haven't heard reimagined yet. Since 2023 kicked off, Demi has released rock versions of her hits "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer," and most recently, "Sorry Not Sorry" which includes a guitar solo from Slash.