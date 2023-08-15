Demi Lovato Teases Which Of Her Hits Will Be 'Revamped' On New Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2023
Demi Lovato is teasing the tracklist for her forthcoming album Revamped! On Tuesday, August 15th, the singer took to Instagram to share the first four tracks that will be included on the album which will reimagine her previous pop hits as rock songs. In the post, the song titles appear around a photo of Demi wearing a fashionable fur coat. So far, these are the songs we know will be featured on the album:
- "Heart Attack"
- "Confident"
- "Sorry Not Sorry" ft. Slash of Guns n Roses
- "Cool for the Summer"
"Confident" is the first track on the album that fans haven't heard reimagined yet. Since 2023 kicked off, Demi has released rock versions of her hits "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer," and most recently, "Sorry Not Sorry" which includes a guitar solo from Slash.
Demi teasing the tracklist comes with just one month left until Revamped will be released on September 15th. Back in July, Demi announced the rock album the same day "Sorry Not Sorry" came out. "Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15."
The rock versions of some of her biggest hits were first heard on Demi's HOLY FVCK tour last year. Amid the setlist of new rock offerings, the singer threw in some of her classic pop bangers and updated them to fit their return-to-rock era. “I saw [my fans] rocking out to it, and it just brought a lot of joy to my heart,” Demi told Billboard of "Heart Attack." They continued, “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be re-recording this song for a 10 year anniversary because it was that special. But being able to see it from that perspective today is really exciting to me.”