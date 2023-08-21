Demi Lovato Celebrates 31st Birthday With Hilarious Poot Lovato Cupcakes

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato celebrated her 31st birthday this weekend and took to social media to share how the beloved Poot Lovato meme made it into the festivities. "So I just want to show you guys my cakes," Demi said in the TikTok, showing off a heart-shaped silver cake with the number 31. "This one is so gorgeous," she said of the cake before panning over to a rainbow cookie cake. "This one is so cute... And this one is so POOT," she said showing off a box of cupcakes featuring the infamous Poot Lovato photo. The singer captioned the hilarious post, "FREE POOT."

In case you're not chronically online, Poot Lovato made her meme debut on Tumblr in October 2015 after an unknown fan snapped a photo of Demi at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance back in 2014 per Know Your Meme. The flashes of other cameras going off on the red carpet made Demi, whose hair was neatly tied up in a bun, look nearly bald. Long story short, the photo was later Photoshopped based on a comically awful drawing of the original photo. Then, that doctored photo was spread online with the following caption: "Demi's twin sister. She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot." And thus, Poot Lovato was born!

Just last month, Demi opened up about how she felt about the infamous meme. "When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me," Demi told Harper's Bazaar. "And I was like, 'Oh no that's a really bad angle.' But Poot was photoshopped, later I felt better about it because I realized that wasn't my face. It was definitely weird when it went viral, but it's really funny to look back on."

