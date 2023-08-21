Demi Lovato Celebrates 31st Birthday With Hilarious Poot Lovato Cupcakes

In case you're not chronically online, Poot Lovato made her meme debut on Tumblr in October 2015 after an unknown fan snapped a photo of Demi at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance back in 2014 per Know Your Meme. The flashes of other cameras going off on the red carpet made Demi, whose hair was neatly tied up in a bun, look nearly bald. Long story short, the photo was later Photoshopped based on a comically awful drawing of the original photo. Then, that doctored photo was spread online with the following caption: "Demi's twin sister. She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot." And thus, Poot Lovato was born!

Just last month, Demi opened up about how she felt about the infamous meme. "When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me," Demi told Harper's Bazaar. "And I was like, 'Oh no that's a really bad angle.' But Poot was photoshopped, later I felt better about it because I realized that wasn't my face. It was definitely weird when it went viral, but it's really funny to look back on."