Lil Wayne Paints The Town Red In Explosive VMAs Performance

Lil Wayne gives fans a glimpse into what they can expect from his new album during his time on the VMAs stage.



On Tuesday night, September 12, the Young Money founder invaded the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to perform his new single "Kat Food." Weezy opened the show with an energetic rendition of "Uproar." He even busted out some dance moves alongside his squad of dancers. After he went off into the crowd, Wayne went into his latest single, which samples Missy Elliott's "Work It." The crowd went wild as he belted out the song for the first time in front of a live audience.