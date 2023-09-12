Lil Wayne Paints The Town Red In Explosive VMAs Performance

By Tony M. Centeno

September 13, 2023

Lil Wayne
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne gives fans a glimpse into what they can expect from his new album during his time on the VMAs stage.

On Tuesday night, September 12, the Young Money founder invaded the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to perform his new single "Kat Food." Weezy opened the show with an energetic rendition of "Uproar." He even busted out some dance moves alongside his squad of dancers. After he went off into the crowd, Wayne went into his latest single, which samples Missy Elliott's "Work It." The crowd went wild as he belted out the song for the first time in front of a live audience.

Lil Wayne is up for "Best Hip-Hop" for his previous single "Kan't Nobody" featuring the late DMX., which is up for "Best Hip-Hop." The record, along with "Kat Food," are expected to appear on his upcoming album Tha Carter VI. Weezy previously announced his plans for the sixth installment of his beloved album series last year following his appearance at Drake's Young Money Reunion in Toronto.

"What up y'all? Tunechi here," Wayne said during his announcement. "Thank you, I ain't s**t without you. I'm not sure if you heard but, Tha Carter VI is on the way."

Lil Wayne shared the stage with other all-star performers like Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, NAV, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

