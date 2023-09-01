Lil Wayne Samples Missy Elliott In His New Single 'Kat Food'

Wayne flows effortlessly over a clever sample of Missy Elliott's "Work It." The song, which is produced by Charlie Handsome, FNZ and Rogét Chahayed, is expected to appear on the Young Money founder's upcoming album Tha Carter VI. As of this report, there's still no confirmed release date for the sixth installment of his beloved Tha Carter album series. Now that the second single has arrived, it's possible that he's gearing up to reveal his plans for the album's release.



It's already been a busy year for Weezy. Back in February, Wayne dropped off his previous single "Kan't Nobody" featuring the late DMX. He dropped that joint right before he hit the road for his "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour," which invaded various major cities across the U.S. His new song arrives shortly after he release the new theme song for FS1's "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless. Prior to that, Wayne appeared on collaborations with Mario, will.i.am, Big Freedia, and NLE Choppa.



Listen to Lil Wayne's new song "Kat Food" below.

