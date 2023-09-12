Nicki Minaj Debuts New Music From 'Pink Friday 2' At The MTV VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2023
Nicki Minaj gave fans another epic performance in anticipation of her upcoming album.
On Tuesday, September 12, the host of the 2023 MTV VMAs hit the stage to perform her new single "Last Time I Saw You." It was Minaj's first time performing the song live since she dropped it at the beginning of the month. During her set, Minaj appeared in a massive black gown that covered her from head to toe. As she performed, she slowly took the outfit off and revealed her true ensemble underneath. Afterwards, Nicki decided to debut a brand new song.
"MTV, it wouldn't be right if I didn't y'all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," Minaj said before she began.
The song sounded harder than any of the records she's released all year. Both of the records she performed are set to appear on her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. Her fifth studio LP was originally scheduled to drop in October. However, the New York native was forced to push back the release date to the following month due to a reason that she couldn't reveal at the time.
"Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,"
Minaj wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT."
Look out for Nicki Minaj's upcoming album arriving on November 17.