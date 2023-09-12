Nicki Minaj Debuts New Music From 'Pink Friday 2' At The MTV VMAs

"MTV, it wouldn't be right if I didn't y'all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," Minaj said before she began.



The song sounded harder than any of the records she's released all year. Both of the records she performed are set to appear on her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. Her fifth studio LP was originally scheduled to drop in October. However, the New York native was forced to push back the release date to the following month due to a reason that she couldn't reveal at the time.



"Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,"

Minaj wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT."



Look out for Nicki Minaj's upcoming album arriving on November 17.