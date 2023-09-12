North Carolina Grocery Store Named The Best In The Entire State

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves. From local markets to household names known across the country, there is an extensive set of options to choose from to pick up the ingredients for your next meal.

Daily Meal compiled a list of the best grocery store in each state — with results ranging from local markets and supermarkets to membership-only warehouse clubs and grocers — evaluating the options through criteria like stock, innovation, value and contribution to the community. Though some well-known national chains are included in the fray, and in fact are a popular stop in several states, they each only appear once on the list. Additionally, convenience stores, farmers markets and technology-based shops were not included in the evaluations.

According to the site, the best grocery store in North Carolina is The Fresh Market, which was founded in Greensboro but has since expanded to several states. Here's what the Daily Meal had to say:

"The Fresh Market, which has 21 North Carolina locations and was founded in Greensboro in 1982, was designed to bring back the Old World charm of local markets. The beef selection is noteworthy, there's nearly three times as much produce available than at most supermarkets, and care is put into every item on the shelves. For example, only extra-virgin olive oil is stocked, and many are labeled with harvest dates. The company also takes pride in its private label, which is impeccably sourced; the farro pasta, for example, is made on a sixth-generation family farm in Umbria, Italy, and is up there with what you'd find at America's best Italian restaurants."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see the best grocery store in each state.