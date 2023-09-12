*NSYNC Reunited & Gave Taylor Swift A Sweet Gift In Epic MTV VMAs Moment
By Kelly Fisher
September 13, 2023
The whole crowd lived out their ultimate ‘90s boy band dreams when *NSYNC reunited after a decade live on stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday night (September 12), house after most of the band members were photographed in public in New York City. The global icons joined forces for a highly-anticipated moment early in the show, and though they didn’t perform, they did reveal the winner in the Best Pop category.
*NSYNC — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — stepped on stage before a roaring crowd and deemed pop powerhouse Taylor Swift the winner of the Best Pop category for her smash-hit single “Anti-Hero.” She was nominated alongside Demi Lovato (“SWINE”), Dua Lipa (“Dance The Night,” from Barbie The Album), Ed Sheeran (“Eyes Closed”), Miley Cyrus (“Flowers”), Olivia Rodrigo (“vampire”) and P!NK (“TRUSTFALL”). Swift gushed as she took the stage to accept the award — and a friendship bracelet — from *NSYNC (and made a prediction during her acceptance speech that the guys have something else in the works).
*NSYNC skyrocketed to fame in the 90s, releasing their debut self-titled album in May 1997. The group is still well known and loved for “Bye Bye Bye,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “I Want You Back” and other unforgettable anthems throughout their career. Last month, they were rumored to reunite for a song in the upcoming Trolls movie, which stars Timberlake. Earlier this year, Bass said an *NSYNC reunion was possible and that they “owe it to fans. …I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days.”