*NSYNC skyrocketed to fame in the 90s, releasing their debut self-titled album in May 1997. The group is still well known and loved for “Bye Bye Bye,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “I Want You Back” and other unforgettable anthems throughout their career. Last month, they were rumored to reunite for a song in the upcoming Trolls movie, which stars Timberlake. Earlier this year, Bass said an *NSYNC reunion was possible and that they “owe it to fans. …I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days.”