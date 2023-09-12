NSYNC To Reunite At The MTV Video Music Awards

*NSYNC is expected to have a reunion at tonight's (September 12th) MTV Video Music Awards! Diehard fans became excited when they noticed that several members of the beloved boyband were spotted in New York. Members Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass were all photographed in the Big Apple in the last 48 hours. Furthermore, TMZ reported that JC Chasez was seen in a private jet, presumably on his way to meet the band for the reunion. Chris Kirkpatrick is the only band member yet to be photographed in public.

While fans were convinced this meant that *NSYNC would be performing at tonight's VMAs, TMZ recently confirmed that a source close to the group said they would not be performing and only presenting. Still, this is exciting as they could be doing promo for their rumored return to music.

Over the past month, it's been rumored that the band may be reuniting for the upcoming third installment of the Trolls movies, which stars Timberlake. "JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake," the source revealed. They went on to add that the band will also release a new song for the movie.

The rumors were seemingly confirmed earlier this month when posters for the upcoming Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, popped up in New York City, and the *NSYNC logo is front and center. A QR code on the poster links to a website that also features a giant *N along with the tops of five troll heads. The new song would mark the first release from *NYSNC in over a decade. Their last single release as a group was "Girlfriend" in 2001.