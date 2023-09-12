Popular Supermarket Named Washington's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores provide many functions in a community, providing a wide range of necessities, foods, and other convenient offerings. While most people think about brands like Walmart, Kroger, and Target, many people show some love for historic and locally-owned stores and chains, as well.

The list ranges from brick-and-mortar shops and local markets to warehouse clubs and nationwide retail chains. Writers specified that supermarket brands could only appear on the list once. They also determined their picks based on the range of offerings, innovation, value, and contribution to the community.

According to the list, Washington's top grocery store is Costco! Here's why this beloved chain was selected:

"The first Costco opened in Seattle, Washington, in 1983. The store's main philosophy is to keep costs low and pass savings on to customers, who pay an annual membership fee. Not only does Costco provide a wide selection of meat, produce, and groceries in bulk in its palatial warehouse stores, but it also offers alcohol as well as consumer goods and exclusive member services like a travel agency, optical services, a pharmacy, a customer-favorite food court, and gas stations. Costco has its own private label, Kirkland Signature, which includes juices, cookies, coffee, housewares, luggage, clothing, and, of course, its famous and wildly popular $4.99 rotisserie chicken. There's no shortage of Costco shopping hacks, and there are some items that you should always buy there."