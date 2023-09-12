Robert Saleh Addresses Jets' Quarterback Situation Amid Rodgers' Injury

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed that Zach Wilson will start at quarterback in the absence of Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh, 44, confirmed that the team didn't plan to acquire another quarterback after Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season on Tuesday (September 12).

"Under no circumstances is any of this a competition. This is Zach's team and we're rolling with Zach," Saleh said, adding that Tim Boyle would be elevated to backup, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Saleh had previously showed support for Wilson while addressing Rodgers' potential absence during his press conference after the Jets' win against the Buffalo Bills Monday (September 11) night.