Robert Saleh Addresses Jets' Quarterback Situation Amid Rodgers' Injury
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2023
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed that Zach Wilson will start at quarterback in the absence of Aaron Rodgers.
Saleh, 44, confirmed that the team didn't plan to acquire another quarterback after Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season on Tuesday (September 12).
"Under no circumstances is any of this a competition. This is Zach's team and we're rolling with Zach," Saleh said, adding that Tim Boyle would be elevated to backup, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Saleh had previously showed support for Wilson while addressing Rodgers' potential absence during his press conference after the Jets' win against the Buffalo Bills Monday (September 11) night.
Rodgers, 39, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during the first drive of his first regular season game as a member of the Jets Monday night and was effectively placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Saleh had previously told reporters that Rodgers was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and "it's not good" prior to the quarterback undergoing an MRI Tuesday morning.
Wilson took over in Rodgers' absence and threw for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 14 of 21 passing. The former BYU standout was selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has an 8-14 record as a starter.
In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).