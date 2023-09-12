Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own VMAs Record At The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

When it comes to Taylor Swift and awards records, no artist is safe. Not even Taylor Swift.

The Midnights musician broke her own MTV Video Music Awards record for Video of the Year, taking home her fourth trophy for the category at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday (September 12) while accepting the award for her "Anti-Hero" music video.

According to The Wrap, Swift's win has broken the record for most Video of the Year wins by any artist, a record that she actually broke herself at the 2022 VMAs for "All Too Well: The Short Film." She previously took home the trophy in 2015 for "Bad Blood" and in 2019 for "You Need to Calm Down." Three other artists have two Video of the Year wins: Beyoncé for "Single Ladies" and "Formation," Rihanna for "Umbrella" and "We Found Love," and Eminem for "The Real Slim Shady" and "Without Me."

In addition to her record-breaking (again) win, Swift led the night in nominations with eight nods in total, and several for "Anti-Hero," including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. While accepting her award in the Best Pop category, she even achieved every millennial's dream by meeting a reunited *NSYNC, who even gave her a friendship bracelet.