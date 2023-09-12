Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own VMAs Record At The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

By Sarah Tate

September 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to Taylor Swift and awards records, no artist is safe. Not even Taylor Swift.

The Midnights musician broke her own MTV Video Music Awards record for Video of the Year, taking home her fourth trophy for the category at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday (September 12) while accepting the award for her "Anti-Hero" music video.

According to The Wrap, Swift's win has broken the record for most Video of the Year wins by any artist, a record that she actually broke herself at the 2022 VMAs for "All Too Well: The Short Film." She previously took home the trophy in 2015 for "Bad Blood" and in 2019 for "You Need to Calm Down." Three other artists have two Video of the Year wins: Beyoncé for "Single Ladies" and "Formation," Rihanna for "Umbrella" and "We Found Love," and Eminem for "The Real Slim Shady" and "Without Me."

In addition to her record-breaking (again) win, Swift led the night in nominations with eight nods in total, and several for "Anti-Hero," including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. While accepting her award in the Best Pop category, she even achieved every millennial's dream by meeting a reunited *NSYNC, who even gave her a friendship bracelet.

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.