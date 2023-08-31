Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour' Concert Film

Taylor Swift is giving everyone front-row seats to one of the most successful tours of the year! On Thursday, August 31st, the pop star surprised fans by announcing that The Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters in North America in the fall. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!"

Swift went on to encourage Swifties to go all out at the screenings. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"