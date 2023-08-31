Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour' Concert Film

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 31, 2023

Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift is giving everyone front-row seats to one of the most successful tours of the year! On Thursday, August 31st, the pop star surprised fans by announcing that The Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters in North America in the fall. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!"

Swift went on to encourage Swifties to go all out at the screenings. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Tickets for the screenings are now available and demands are so high that fans trying to purchase tickets through AMC Theatres were put into a waiting room. "Thank you for your patience as we experience high traffic volume," the screen read. "Omg the way there is another queue lol," one fan commented, referring to the impossible feat of snagging Eras Tour tickets when the Eras Tour was first announced earlier this year.

While Swift is giving North American fans a chance to see the show on the big screen, she'll be continuing her international tour dates with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Swift just kicked off the international leg in Mexico City last week by speaking Spanish to her audience. The singer-songwriter will be back in the US for more Eras Tour dates in 2024.

Taylor Swift
