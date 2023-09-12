Who doesn't love digging in to a slice of pie at the end of a meal, celebrating a holiday, or simply for no other reason than to treat yourself to something sweet? Apple, pumpkin, cherry, key lime, strawberry rhubarb — the list truly goes on and on. Whichever flavor you prefer, there are plenty of shops and bakeries around Ohio dishing out their take on the popular dessert.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best pie shop in each state, with a list of businesses serving up not just the classics that we all know and love but some that craft unique flavor combos that will please any adventurous sweet-tooth.

According to the list, the best pie shop in all of Ohio is Just Pies, just outside of Columbus. Located at 736 Northfield Road in Westerville, this beloved bakery serves an abundance of pies, including frozen, seasonal and pot pies. 24/7 Wall St. suggest ordering the Peach Riot, a fruit pie filled with cherries, blueberries and, of course, peaches.

Here's how the site determined its list:

"To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Food Network, Spoon University, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with 'pie' in their name), in some cases we included bakeries with a more general focus (sometimes with cafes attached) if they were highly rated for their pies."

