Yelp has recently unveiled its highly-anticipated list of the top dining establishments in Texas, sparking spirited debates among food enthusiasts.

To compile the "Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023," Yelp meticulously analyzed businesses within the restaurant category, employing a comprehensive assessment that factored in review volume and ratings spanning from January 1, 2021, to May 1, 2023.

According to the Yelp team,

“To determine the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023, we identified businesses in the restaurants category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and May 1, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 1, 2023.”

In a thrilling triumph, Jim's Smokehouse in Austin clinched the title of the city's premier dining destination and earned an impressive fifth place on the statewide ranking.

Notably, Austin boasted a total of fourteen eateries securing positions in the coveted Top 100:

1. B's Kitchen (Rank: 8)

2. Cuantos Tacos (Rank: 15)

3. 1618 Asian Fusion (Rank: 17)

4. Tsuke Edomae (Rank: 28)

5. T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs (Rank: 330)

6. Pedroso’s Pizza (Rank: 34)

7. Bird Bird Biscuit (Rank: 45)

8. Brown’s Bar-B-Que (Rank: 49)

9. Vic & Al’s (Rank: 68)

10. Paperboy (Rank: 71)

11. La Plancha (Rank: 73)

12. Taqueria Jessica (Rank: 81)

13. Eldorado Cafe (Rank: 88)

14. Home Slice Pizza (Rank: 98)

Notably, Athena's Greek Kitchen in Houston emerged as the crowned jewel, securing the coveted title of the best place to dine in the entire state of Texas.

For aficionados of delectable barbecue, Jim's Smokehouse in Austin beckons, proudly located at 6900 Ranch Road 620, with doors open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.