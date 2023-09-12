A new report revealed that a Seattle police officer made light of a young woman shortly after another cop struck and killed her nearly nine months ago. Newly-released body camera video from the SPD shows two officers openly talking about the fatal collision, which took the life of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula.

According to officials, Officer Kevin A. Dave was responding "as an EMT to a Priority 1 emergency call" when he struck Kandula near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street on January 23. Responding officers performed life-saving measures on her before paramedics rushed her to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Det. Daniel Auderer can be heard on bodycam video speculating that there probably won't be a criminal investigation.

"I mean, he was going 50 (MPH). That's not out of control. That's not reckless for a trained driver," Auderer told a colleague in the video. At one point, he laughs and suggests officials should "just write a check."

"Eleven thousand dollars," he remarked. "She was 26, anyway. She had limited value."