WATCH: Strange Blue Light Keeps Appearing In Sky Before Deadly Earthquakes

Modern science and technology has made it so that some natural disasters can be predicted - tornado sirens can alert residents about an approaching twister, hurricanes' paths can be plotted days in advance, and tsunami warnings can notify those in danger. However, when it comes to earthquakes, we are still caught off guard, but one strange phenomenon keeps occurring just before major quakes hit, perhaps to warn us – blue lights flashing in the sky.

The strange occurrence happened once again on Friday, moments before a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco and killed nearly 2,900 people. A security camera captured footage of the flashes, just three minutes before the disaster struck. In the clip, at the 20 second mark, there is a blue flash in the top left corner, then two seconds later, another one in the middle of the shot.