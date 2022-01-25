Beam Of Light 'Like Something From A Sci-Fi Movie' Leaves Witnesses Stunned

There have been many UFO sightings recently, and while plenty of those crafts might be unidentified at the time, there is typically a perfectly reasonable explanation for them - they could just be drones or sky lanterns or some other Earthly thing. The same is true for things that might seem like something extraterrestrial to witnesses, which is exactly what happened recently in Turkey.

Residents and visitors to the country's Zigana Pass in the Pontic Mountains were treated to a very rare, but also eerie, phenomenon that many thought was some kind of alien tractor beam, bringing up people and wildlife to an awaiting spacecraft.

What those in the area, which is popular for skiing, watched was a bright golden beam of light shining on a single point in the mountains, stayed focused on that spot for three hours.