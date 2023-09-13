3 Eagles Starters Out For Week 2 'Thursday Night Football' Game
By Jason Hall
September 13, 2023
Three Philadelphia Eagles starters have been ruled out for the team's Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Running back Kenneth Gainwell, cornerback James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship were both listed as "out" on Wednesday's injury report, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Gainwell and Blankenship are both dealing with rib injuries while Bradberry is in concussion protocol. Additionally, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is listed as questionable, but is expected to try to play.
"The #Eagles ruled out RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion) and S Reed Blankenship (ribs) for tomorrow vs. the #Vikings. DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) is questionable after being limited but sounds like he’ll try to go," Garafolo wrote on his X account.
The #Eagles ruled out RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion) and S Reed Blankenship (ribs) for tomorrow vs. the #Vikings. DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) is questionable after being limited but sounds like he’ll try to go.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2023
The Eagles currently have four running backs -- Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott and D'Andre Swift -- as first-stringers, however, Gainwell recorded a team-best 14 carries for 52 yards, while also catching four passes for 20 yards, during Philadelphia's 25-20 win against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Bradberry recorded four tackles and one pass deflection in Sunday's win. Blankenship finished with 12 tackles and two pass deflections.
The Vikings will also be without starting center Garrett Bradbury, who is dealing with a lower back injury.