3 Eagles Starters Out For Week 2 'Thursday Night Football' Game

Three Philadelphia Eagles starters have been ruled out for the team's Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell, cornerback James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship were both listed as "out" on Wednesday's injury report, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Gainwell and Blankenship are both dealing with rib injuries while Bradberry is in concussion protocol. Additionally, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is listed as questionable, but is expected to try to play.

