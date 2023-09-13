2 Georgia Destinations Among The Best Coastal Towns In America

With thousands of miles of shoreline around the country, there are countless beautiful seaside towns waiting to welcome visitors on an idyllic trip to take in scenic views of oceans and lakes and experience a quiet getaway from everyday life. EnjoyTravel.com compiled a list of the 50 best coastal towns in the United States, and two in Georgia made the cut.

Jekyll Island and Tybee Island, both mainstays of Georgia beach getaways, are among the best coastal towns in the entire country, coming in at No. 9 and No. 46, respectively. Here's what the site had to say:

Jekyll Island

"Famous for its wild, dramatic scenery from marshlands to quiet beaches, Jekyll is unbelievably photogenic. Doubling as a State Park, this coastal haven has retained its natural beauty from the spanish moss live oaks to the wide open beaches and beyond. Animal lovers will enjoy the rich wildlife and leisure and history buffs will delight at the incredible Jekyll Island Club Hotel steeped in history."

Tybee Island

"Just a half hour from Savannah's historic downtown, you'll find Tybee Island. Just a few miles long and located on the easternmost point of Georgia, this cozy beach post feels like a world of its own. Home to countless pastel colored beach houses, funky dive bars and the best seafood in the state, you can't go wrong. History buff? Head to the nearby Fort Pulaski that tells the story of Georgia's Civil War days."

These are the 10 best coastal towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Nantucket, Massachusetts Narragansett, Rhode Island Cape May, New Jersey Santa Barbara, California Key West, Florida Kennebunkport, Maine Cannon Beach, Oregon Jekyll Island, Georgia Long Beach, Washington

Check out the full list at enjoytravel.com to read up on the best coastal towns in the country.