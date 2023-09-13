Beloved Seafood Eatery Named Florida's 'Most Interesting' Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

September 13, 2023

Close up of fresh seafood on ice plate
Photo: Alexander Spatari / Moment / Getty Images

What makes dining at a restaurant better is learning about what makes it so great. Most establishments have an interesting history accompanying their service and menu. Such tales can excite both locals and tourists to check out what makes their food so enticing.

That's why LoveFood rounded up what they deem the "most interesting" restaurant in every state. Not only do these featured eateries have a story to tell, but they have some amazing food and dining experiences. Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Joe's Stone Crab was named Florida's most interesting place to eat!

"Founded by Joe Weiss in 1913, Joe's Stone Crab is a Miami Beach institution. It quickly became a favorite thanks to its wide selection of freshly caught seafood, and it has maintained its fantastic reputation to this day. The restaurant's fame extends beyond the dark-tipped stone crabs served here – rumor has it that Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, immortalized Joe's Stone Crab as 'Bill's on the Beach' in Goldfinger, writing that it served the best meal of the suave spy's life."

You can find this restaurant at 11 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach.

Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's most interesting restaurants.

