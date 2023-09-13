Escaped Killer Danelo Cavalcante Captured

By Jason Hall

September 13, 2023

Photo: Chester County District Attorney's Office

Escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante was captured by authorities Wednesday (September 13) morning after a two-week manhunt, the New York Times reports.

Cavalcante, 34, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole last month in relation to the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend, initially escaped from a Pennsylvania prison by crab walking up the facility's walls, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof to elude guards on August 31.

Police are expected to release more details later in the day on Wednesday.

Cavalcante was reported to be spotted numerous times during the manhunt, which included an incident Monday (September 11) night into Tuesday (September 12) morning in which an East Nantmeal Township resident reported firing seven shots at an individual matching his description who broke into their home and stole a .22 rifle before fleeing the scene. Investigators were later present at the location and found shoes believed to belong to the escaped killer.

SWAT officers searched the South Coventry Township neighborhood Tuesday morning after a helicopter spotted Cavalcante. Two Pennsylvania State Police helicopters hovered around the area of French Creek Elementary School for most of Tuesday morning after the burglary incident took place.

Pennsylvania State Police officers were authorized to use lethal force if they made contact with Cavalcante and he refused to surrender with the belief that he was armed and dangerous.

