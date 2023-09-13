Twisted New Details On Murder-For-Hire Suspect's Relationship With Husband

New details about the twisted relationship between an equestrian and the husband she's accused of targeting in a murder-for-hire plot have been revealed.

Tatyana Remley, who was charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place on August 2, and her husband, Mark were reported to be living a "toxic" lifestyle prior to the incident.

“Their lifestyle was reckless; it was toxic,” a friend of Tatyana’s told the New York Post in an article published on Wednesday (September 13). “They were both having sexual relationships with all kinds of other people. There were prostitutes, strippers, sex clubs.”

Mark and Tatyana Remley were also featured in the Showtime series Naked SNCTM, which chronicled an elite sex club and showed the couple with other swingers, the New York Post reported.

Sources claiming to be familiar with the couple told the New York Post that Tatyana "slept her way" through a nearby polo club and was known to be "targeting rich men."

Tatyana Remley had previously testified that her estranged husband allowed one of his friends to assault her at their Del Mar, San Diego, estate, according to divorce documents obtained by the New York Post on September 6.

“On May 21, 2023, Respondent’s friends came into our home and broke open my bedroom door while I was locked inside. It was late at night and I was scared to death," Remley said. “They forced entry into my bedroom and held me at gunpoint. I was raped by one of his friends, who also told me that he planned on killing me. This happened all whole respondent watched and laughed, allowing his friends to proceed,” the documents allege.

“They went on to break my expensive horse statue in the yard and put the head of the horse in my bed, Godfather style.”

Mark Remley reportedly discovered that his wife offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him and went to police himself, which launched a sting operation, according to San Diego County Sheriff officials. Tatyana was arrested at a Solana Beach Starbucks where she went to discuss the $2 million payment with a man who was later identified to be an undercover cop.

Mark Remley's whereabouts are currently unknown after he was recently rushed to a hospital, fearing he was having a seizure at the time. Tatyana Remley had previously asked a judge to order her husband to pay $15,000 monthly in spousal support after filing for divorce on July 11, claiming she "came out of hiding" from her husband and returned to their home days prior when the house suddenly caught fire and "almost burned down."

The Remleys, who were married for 12 years, initially made headlines for their multi-mullion dollar equestrian show 'Valitar' suddenly closing in 2012, with performers and crew members demanding unmet payments.

Mark Remley reportedly filed for bankruptcy in December 2012, but the couple continued to live a lavish lifestyle, which included occasionally spending up to $30,000 in one night, until their separation in May. Tatyana Remley also claimed Mark's friends stole more than $250,000 worth of property from their estate, which included her personal handbags, shoes and exotic animals.