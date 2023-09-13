Video Of Former NFL Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones' Arrest Emerges

Video of former NFL cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones' recent arrest was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Wednesday (September 13), with Jones' claiming it proves his innocence.

The footage, which was captured by another passenger, shows Jones, 39, asking to change seats because of a faulty electric outlet, which leads to a back and forth exchange with flight attendants. Jones is then told that the plane will be re-routed back to the gate because of his behavior, at which point he argues with one flight attendant and then curses at other passengers who became disgruntled by the delay.

The former cornerback was then escorted off of the plane and taken into custody after it returned to the gate.