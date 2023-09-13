Volunteers Discover Dozens Of Dinosaur Tracks In Iconic Glen Rose Park

Guess what's cooking at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose? It's not the sizzling barbecue we'd expect in Texas, but something equally thrilling — dozens of brand new dinosaur tracks! As it turns out, we have the drought to thank for this prehistoric discovery.

Jeff Davis, the park's superintendent, remarked,

"The drought is a really scary thing, of course for everybody, and it's not a pleasant thing usually but there are silver linings. And so for us, that is the river drops down to bone dry and gives us the opportunity to expose tracks that have never been exposed before."

As the mighty Paluxy River dried up, it revealed hidden treasures waiting to be unearthed by the volunteers for the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Armed with shovels, they unknowingly embarked on a Jurassic quest, exploring untouched areas and documenting tracks that had escaped detection until now.

Glenn Kuban, an independent researcher, gleefully noted that the recent droughts had opened up new territories for exploration, as Davis brought up. But the real dino-mite revelation? One track site unveiled an impressive 70 to 80 fresh dinosaur tracks that had never seen the light of day!

Paul Baker, a dedicated volunteer, described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime event."

Baker said, "And even though they're out there in 110-degree weather, sweating, you can see smiles on their face and they're just really into it."