Colorado State Coach Throws Shade At Deion Sanders Ahead Of Matchup

The comments were met with applause from the live audience, as well as approval from the show's host, Colorado State radio play-by-play man Brian Roth. Norvell had initially said he didn't "really want to talk about" Sanders "right now," but opened up about the media attention the game was generating, which includes ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff -- which will be in Boulder for the third consecutive week -- airing their traveling live shows from the campus on Saturday.

"It was great. I loved it," Norvell said of the extra attention the team has received. "But our kids came out of those [interviews] really with a chip on their shoulder. They're tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it.

"[Colorado's] not gonna like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play. That's just how I feel about it."

Sanders, who had previously coached Jackson State, a historically Black college, from 2020 to 2022, has already led the Buffaloes -- currently a 23-point favorite for Saturday's game -- to a drastic improvement two games into his tenure. Colorado, which went 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12) in 2022 prior to Sanders' hiring, upset College Football Playoff National Champion runner-up TCU, 45-42, in Week 1 and routed Nebraska, 36-14, in Week 2, going from a preseason unranked team to the No. 18 team in college football entering Week 3.

Saturday's game will air live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET.