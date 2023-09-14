North Carolina Man Scores $100,000 Lottery Win: 'It Shocked Me So Bad'

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a massive lottery win after scoring a $100,000 Cash 5 prize over the weekend.

For Kendrick Woods, the win was a long time coming. The Creedmoor man told lottery officials that he always had a feeling that he would win big at some point. Fortunately for him, that day came on Saturday (September 9) when he learned he won $100,000 in the previous night's Cash 5 drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I kept saying to myself that one day I would win the lottery," he said. "My day finally came."

Woods was cooking breakfast on Saturday morning when he got the feeling that he needed to check his lottery ticket that he had purchased at the BP on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

"Something just came into my mind saying, 'Check your Cash 5,'" he said. "I was in the middle of cooking some sausages."

Following his intuition and checking the numbers of Friday's drawing, Woods quickly learned that he won big, matching all five numbers on the white balls to score the $100,000 prize.

"It shocked me so bad," he recalled. "I ran upstairs and woke my wife up to tell her."

Woods claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (September 11), taking home a total of $71,250 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. He told lottery officials he hopes to use his winnings to get a house. As for now, however, he is reveling in his good fortune.

"Just was in the right place at the right time," he said. "It is truly a blessing."