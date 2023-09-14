O.J. Simpson Makes Tone Deaf 9/11 Reference Amid Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson made a tone deaf 9/11 reference while discussing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury.

Simpson, 76, appeared on the It Is What It Is podcast alongside rappers Cam'ron and Mase and their co-host Treasure Wilson when he acknowledged that Rodgers' injury not only occurred four plays into his Jets regular season debut, but also on the same day as the biggest tragedy to ever hit New York City.

"Unfortunately, 9/11 is just a bad date from New York," Simpson said, which was met with hysterical laughter from the two Harlem native rappers.

Numerous Twitter users responded to the viral clip, which has more than 9 million views as of Thursday (September 14) morning, many of whom pointed out Simpson's infamous double-murder charge in relation to the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, which he was acquitted of during one of the most publicized trials in history, but found liable in a civil suit from the victims' families three years later.