Update On Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward's Injury Status, Timetable

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward is reportedly undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury Thursday (September 14) and is "expected to miss about eight weeks," but will return midway through the 2023 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Heyward, a perennial Pro Bowler, experienced the injury during the second quarter of the Steelers' 30-7 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 on Sunday (September 10), having attempted to re-enter the game before being ruled out after one play.

"#Steelers perennial Pro Bowl DL Cam Heyward is having surgery to repair his groin today in Pittsburgh, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s expected to miss about eight weeks, but will be back midway through this season. He suffered his injury Sunday," Rapoport wrote on his X account Thursday.