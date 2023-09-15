Drake & SZA Team Up On Their New Song 'Slime You Out'

"I met the nigga you thought could replace, how were there even comparisons made?" Drake raps. B***h, next time, I swear on my grandmother grave/I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made/Slimin' you out, slimin' you out, slimin' you out."



The duo announced the song with hilarious cover art that features a photo of Halle Berry getting slimed by a member of the audience at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Although they've never collaborated on a song, the two did have a brief relationship over a decade ago. Drake first revealed that he and the TDE singer dated back in 2020 in his verse for 21 Savage's song "Mr. Right Now." Drizzy rapped that he and SZA briefly dated back in 2008. Not long after the record dropped, SZA herself took to social media correct any misguided narratives about how they broke up and their current status.



“So It was actually 2009 lol … in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she wrote. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm … it’s all love all peace.”



Listen to their new song below.