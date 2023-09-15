Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness Split After 27 Years Of Marriage

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness have announced their separation after nearly three decades together.

In a statement shared to People on Friday (September 15) and signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," the longtime couple revealed their decision to end their marriage after 27 years.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey is now shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they wrote in the statement, adding a call for privacy as they undergo their "next chapter." "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They concluded their message by saying, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The now-former couple met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV series Corelli, where she was an established actress and he was a new actor who had recently finished drama school. They instantly hit it off and tied the knot within a year in April 1996. They have since gone on to share two children together, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.