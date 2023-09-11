Joe Jonas Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During Jonas Brother Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 11, 2023
Joe Jonas seemingly addressed his divorce from Sophie Turner and the rumors that have come out since. During the Jonas Brothers' show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9th, Joe took a moment to break his silence on the matter.
"It’s been a crazy week," Joe told the crowd. “I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” The singer also got visibly emotional while singing "Hesitate," a song he wrote for Turner while they were together.
On Wednesday, September 6th, Joe and Sophie took to social media to break their silence on the divorce and shared a joint statement. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote before addressing the speculation surrounding their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Shortly after, a report from TMZ claimed to know what led to the shocking split. According to sources, Joe had access to a ring camera that had captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that "made him realize the marriage was over." When TMZ first broke the story of their split, they reported that the marriage had been on the rocks for around 6 months due to their difference in lifestyles. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," one source said.