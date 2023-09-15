Infected Puppy Has First Rabies Case In New Mexico In A Decade

A recent case of rabies in a puppy has been reported in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. This marks the first reported case of rabies in a dog in the state since 2013 and the first occurrence in the county since 2006. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) revealed that the puppy had recently arrived in New Mexico and might have contracted the virus in Texas. Thankfully, there is currently no ongoing risk to the public.

The affected puppy tragically had to be euthanized due to the severity of its symptoms.

Fortunately, none of the other animals in contact with the puppy required euthanasia because their owners had kept them up to date with their rabies vaccines.

As a precautionary measure, the six people who had contact with the puppy are receiving post-exposure rabies shots. Animals that came in contact with the infected puppy who were up to date on their rabies vaccines received booster shots. They will be closely monitored for 45 days.

Rabies is relatively rare in New Mexico, but it can be contracted from local wildlife or in regions of the country where it is more prevalent. State law requires rabies vaccination for dogs and cats over three months of age and is strongly recommended for other animals like horses.

It's essential to stay informed about the importance of rabies vaccination to protect both pets and humans from this potentially deadly disease.