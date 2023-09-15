TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Anitta Officially Release 'Back For More' After VMAs

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's new collaboration with Anitta has officially been released! After premiering their new song "Back for More" during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12th, fans who liked what they heard had to wait until today (September 15th) to stream the studio version of the song.

The song of course came with a visually stunning music video that features members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun performing the razor-sharp choreography they showed off during their performance earlier in the week. "I can see you comin' back for more/ Comin' back for more/ If you walk out that door," Teonjun and Beomgyu sing on the song's catchy chorus.