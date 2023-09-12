Anitta Tells Her 'Favela Love Story' With Colorful 2023 VMAs Performance

Anitta returned to the MTV Video Music Awards and this time, she showed off her Brazilian Funk roots. On Tuesday, September 12th, the Brazilian superstar hit the Prudential Center stage for the 2023 MTV VMAs to perform her latest project Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story.

The singer started off the performance with the third song off her EP, "Used To Be," and showed off her seductive dance moves as she confidently sang to the crowd, "I used to be a hoe but now I ain't no more." She then made her way through the crowd and onto the main stage to join a big troupe of dancers and proceeded to have a full-blown party on the VMA stage with her song "Funk Rave."